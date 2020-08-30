QUETTA: August 30 – Mourners passing at Meezan Chowk during the procession of Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

QUETTA: August 30 - Mourners passing at Meezan Chowk during the procession of Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP42-30 QUETTA: August 30 - Mourners passing at Meezan Chowk during the procession of Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP42-30

ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 30 - Participants offering prayer at Tibet Centre during the procession of Aashura on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. Aashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice. APP photo by M.Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR