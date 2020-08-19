PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos QUETTA: August 19 – Provincial Ministers including Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi jointly addressing a press conference regarding performances of two years of provincial and federal governments. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer August 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-19 QUETTA: August 19 - Provincial Ministers including Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi jointly addressing a press conference regarding performances of two years of provincial and federal governments. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP54-19