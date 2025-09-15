Monday, September 15, 2025
Qatar’s Minister of Culture H.E. Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Qatar.

APP45-150925 DOHA: September 15 - Qatar's Minister of Culture H.E. Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Qatar.
APP45-150925
DOHA: September 15 – 
