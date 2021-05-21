Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk Shahbaz
APP94-210521 MULTAN: May 21 - Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk Shahbaz. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

