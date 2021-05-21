Home Photos General Coverage Photos Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing to different civil society... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk Shahbaz Fri, 21 May 2021, 10:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP94-210521 MULTAN: May 21 - Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk Shahbaz. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ People from different walks of life participating in a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people... People from different walks of life participating in protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people in front of Press Club People from different walks of life participating in a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people Paid Advertisements