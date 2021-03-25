Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid addressing during the ventilator distribution ceremony to all districts of Punjab to equip rescue ambulances for COVID-19 patients at Command and Control Center
APP48-250321 LAHORE: March 25 - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid addressing during the ventilator distribution ceremony to all districts of Punjab to equip rescue ambulances for COVID-19 patients at Command and Control Center. APP Photo by Rana Imran
LAHORE: March 25 – DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer receiving donation of ventilators from office bearers of Helping Hand for Relief and Development during the ventilator distribution ceremony to all districts of Punjab to equip rescue ambulances for COVID-19 patients at Command and Control Center. APP Photo by Rana Imran
