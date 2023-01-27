PhotosNational Photos Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman giving gold medals to the outstanding students during the 20th Convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women University for the graduates of 2022 held at Jinnah Convention Centre Fri, 27 Jan 2023, 3:29 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP03-270123 ISLAMABAD: January 27 - Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman giving gold medals to the outstanding students during the 20th Convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women University for the graduates of 2022 held at Jinnah Convention Centre. APP/ADZ/MAF/MOS APP03-270123 ISLAMABAD