Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Minister of State Malik Rashid Ahmed call on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi at the Ministry of Railways. Minister announced that the Bulleh Shah Passenger Train (Kasur-Pakpattan) will resume operations from May 28.
