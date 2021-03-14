Home Photos General Coverage Photos PTI workers holding protest rally against the arrest of opposition leader in...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPTI workers holding protest rally against the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shikh outside Press Club Sun, 14 Mar 2021, 10:10 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-140321 HYDERABAD: March 14 PTI workers holding protest rally against the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shikh outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP40-140321ALSO READ Opposition parties fail in their politics: Ghulam SarwarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORDespite surge in coronavirus cases, political orphans trying to create instability: ShibliOpposition parties fail in their politics: Ghulam SarwarOpposition’s plan of cameras in polling booth exposed: Shibli