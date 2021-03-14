PTI workers holding protest rally against the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shikh outside Press Club
APP40-140321 HYDERABAD: March 14  PTI workers holding protest rally against the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shikh outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP40-140321

ALSO READ  Opposition parties fail in their politics: Ghulam Sarwar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR