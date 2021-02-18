Home Photos Feature Photos PTI workers demonstrating protest rally against the arrest of opposition leader in...PhotosFeature PhotosPTI workers demonstrating protest rally against the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Aadil shikh outside press club Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 11:47 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-180221 HYDERABAD: February 18 – PTI workers demonstrating protest rally against the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Aadil shikh outside press club. APP photo by Akram AliRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, MPAs and workers staged sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister House against the arrest of the party leader and the...Shibli condolences with PDM on failure of gathering people for protest rallyKarak temple attack mastermind and 31 accomplices arrested: Ashrafi