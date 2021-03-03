Home Photos General Coverage Photos PTI workers chanting slogans in front of the Sindh Assembly to celebrate...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPTI workers chanting slogans in front of the Sindh Assembly to celebrate the victory of a PTI candidate for the Senate seat Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 9:53 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP96-030321 KARACHI: March 03 - PTI workers chanting slogans in front of the Sindh Assembly to celebrate the victory of a PTI candidate for the Senate seat. APP Photo by Saeed QureshiAPP96-030321ALSO READ Ch Fawad expresses confidence over PTI's victory in Senate electionsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSenate Elections: PTI, PPPP secure one seat each from Federal CapitalSenate Elections: PPPP candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani wins General Seat of Federal CapitalSenate Elections: PTI candidate wins woman seat from Federal Capital