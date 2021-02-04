Home Photos General Coverage Photos PTI Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Former Leader of the Opposition Syed... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PTI Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Former Leader of the Opposition Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) at Karachi Press Club Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 9:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP73-040221 KARACHI: February 04 - PTI Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Former Leader of the Opposition Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) at Karachi Press Club. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP73-040221 APP74-040221 ALSO READ People signing on signature wall during in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Hyder Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Consul General of Pakistan H.E Ahmed Amjad Ali addressing the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ at Consulate General of Pakistan Billboards being displayed at Mall Road in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day Chamber of Commerce SVP Khuram Aslam Butt addressing during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at SCCI