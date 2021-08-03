PTI parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry talking to the Pakistani citizens arrived at Allama Iqbal Airport, released from Saudi jail

APP02-030821 LAHORE: August 03 - PTI parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry talking to the Pakistani citizens arrived at Allama Iqbal Airport, released from Saudi jail. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
LAHORE: August 03 – Airport paramedic taking samples to test for COVID-19 of the Pakistani citizens on their arrival at Allama Iqbal Airport, released from Saudi jail. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
LAHORE: August 03 – Pakistani citizen prostrate on arriving at Allama Iqbal Airport, released from Saudi jail. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
LAHORE: August 03 – Pakistani citizens arriving at Allama Iqbal Airport after released from Saudi jail. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

