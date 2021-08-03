PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PTI parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry talking to the Pakistani citizens arrived at Allama Iqbal Airport, released from Saudi jail Tue, 3 Aug 2021, 3:08 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP02-030821 LAHORE: August 03 - PTI parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry talking to the Pakistani citizens arrived at Allama Iqbal Airport, released from Saudi jail. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP04-030821LAHORE: August 03 – Airport paramedic taking samples to test for COVID-19 of the Pakistani citizens on their arrival at Allama Iqbal Airport, released from Saudi jail. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP05-030821LAHORE: August 03 – Pakistani citizen prostrate on arriving at Allama Iqbal Airport, released from Saudi jail. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP03-030821LAHORE: August 03 – Pakistani citizens arriving at Allama Iqbal Airport after released from Saudi jail. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari