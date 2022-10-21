PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to media said that “we all say that we do not accept the minus one” decision after disqualification PTI Chairman Imran Khan by Election Commission in Federal Capital

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to media said that “we all say that we do not accept the minus one
APP35-211022 ISLAMABAD: October 21 - PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to media said that “we all say that we do not accept the minus one" decision after disqualification PTI Chairman Imran Khan by Election Commission in Federal Capital .APP/SAK/ZID/SSH
PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to media said that “we all say that we do not accept the minus one" decision after disqualification PTI Chairman Imran Khan by Election Commission in Federal Capital
APP35-211022 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR