PTI candidate for Senate seat Faisal Wadhwa entering in Sindh Assembly
APP95-030321 KARACHI: March 03 - PTI candidate for Senate seat Faisal Wadhwa entering in Sindh Assembly. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP95-030321

ALSO READ  Senate Elections: PPPP candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani wins General Seat of Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR