Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Protection MPA Adil Pervaiz Gujjar addressing Inter Collegiate Sports prize distribution ceremony at BISE Complex Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 9:21 PM APP36-100321 FAISALABAD: March 10 - Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Protection MPA Adil Pervaiz Gujjar addressing Inter Collegiate Sports prize distribution ceremony at BISE Complex. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Protection MPA Adil Pervaiz Gujjar distributing prizes and trophy among position holders of Inter Collegiate Sports competitions during prize distribution ceremony at BISE Complex