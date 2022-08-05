Provincial Minister of Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani addressing during photo exhibition organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Haseena Moin Hall on the occasion of Youm-E-Istehsaal Kashmir

APP93-050822 KARACHI: August 05 - Provincial Minister of Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani addressing during photo exhibition organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Haseena Moin Hall on the occasion of Youm-E-Istehsaal Kashmir. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP94-050822 KARACHI: August 05 – Provincial Minister of Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani watching photo exhibition organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Haseena Moin Hall on the occasion of Youm-E-Istehsaal Kashmir. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, along with Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal cutting a ribbon to inaugurate pictures exhibition in connection with Kashmir Black Day (Yaum Istehsal Kashmir) at Arts Council.

Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shoket Awan and Director Council Mughees Bin Aziz visiting exhibition in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal organized by Arts council.

Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shoket Awan and Director Council Mughees Bin Aziz visits exhibition in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal organized by Arts council

Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon administering oath to newly elected officer bearers of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers and Trust

Provincial Minister for Housing and Development Syed Ali Haider Gillani is visiting utility store at Rasheed Abad

Famous poet Amanullah Arshad presenting his poetry during Siraiki Mehfil Mushaira at Arts Council

Secretary Art Council Abdul Sattar Khawar wearing crown to famous Sindhi Singer & Composer Saleem Raza Kunbhar during function at Open Air Theater Arts Council of Pakistan.

Students are taking keen interest in the exhibition at Al-Hamra Arts Council

Cholistani artists performing during Cholistan Cultural Night organized by Arts Council.

The first collection of Kalam Maskin Mehtab by renowned Poet Sir Waraqbal of Dabbistan Karachi based in Boston USA is being unveiled at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Actress Maira Khan briefs during launching trailer of Feature Film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad at Arts Council of Pakistan.

