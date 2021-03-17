Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan addressing a press conference at DC...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosProvincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan addressing a press conference at DC Complex Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 6:06 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-170321 FAISALABAD: March 17 - Provincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan addressing a press conference at DC Complex. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP49-170321APP47-170321FAISALABAD: March 17 – Provincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan and Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro leading a corona awareness walk at Zila Council Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP48-170321FAISALABAD: March 17 – Provincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan distributing facemasks among the citizens at Zila Council Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ 65 chefs take part as cooking competitions kick offRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR65 chefs take part as cooking competitions kick offSports, extracurricular activities necessary for healthy society: MinisterMinister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan giving away winning trophy to captain during prize distribution ceremony of Volleyball Tournament...