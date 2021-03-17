Provincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan addressing a press conference at DC Complex
APP49-170321 FAISALABAD: March 17 - Provincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan addressing a press conference at DC Complex. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: March 17 – Provincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan and Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro leading a corona awareness walk at Zila Council Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: March 17 – Provincial Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan distributing facemasks among the citizens at Zila Council Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
