Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and former SAPM on... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar addressing to a meeting of master plan of health care facility at Kh. Safdar Medical College Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 9:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-170421 SIALKOT: April 17 - Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar addressing to a meeting of master plan of health care facility at Kh. Safdar Medical College. APP Photo by Munir Butt ALSO READ Former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar listening the problems of people during his visit to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar listening the problems of people during his visit to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar offering dua on sad demise of father... Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq being briefed by DC Sialkot Tahir Farooq about Sasta Ramadan Bazaar