13.8 C
Islamabad
Monday, February 24, 2025
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in a group photo with the head and members of the Special Children’s Institution. Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announces Rs 3 million assistance for special childrens, including Rs.2 million from the Sindh government and Rs.1 million from his personal capacity during an event organized by the Special Children’s Institution at a local hotel.

20
APP41-230225
APP42-230225
KARACHI: February 23 – Head of the Special Children’s Institution presenting a souvenir to Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announces Rs 3 million assistance for special childrens, including Rs.2 million from the Sindh government and Rs.1 million from his personal capacity during an event organized by the Special Children’s Institution at a local hotel. APP/ABB

