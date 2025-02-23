- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

APP42-230225

KARACHI: February 23 – Head of the Special Children’s Institution presenting a souvenir to Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announces Rs 3 million assistance for special childrens, including Rs.2 million from the Sindh government and Rs.1 million from his personal capacity during an event organized by the Special Children’s Institution at a local hotel. APP/ABB