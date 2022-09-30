Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani cutting ribbon to inaugurate the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held

Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani cutting ribbon to inaugurate the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held.
APP36-300922 KARACHI: September 30 - Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani cutting ribbon to inaugurate the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held. APP
Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani cutting ribbon to inaugurate the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held
APP36-300922 KARACHI:
Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani cutting ribbon to inaugurate the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held
APP37-300922 KARACHI: September 30 – Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani addressing during the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the Grand Asian University of Sialkot.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the Grand Asian University of Sialkot.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque unveiling the plaque to inaugurate National Incubation Center Hyderabad at old campus building

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque unveiling the plaque to inaugurate National Incubation Center Hyderabad at old campus building

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan is being presented with memento during the inaugurating ceremony of IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan is being presented with memento during the inaugurating ceremony of IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo...

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan visiting the different stalls after inaugurating IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan visiting the different stalls after inaugurating IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurating the IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo Center

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurating the IEEEP Fair 2022 at Karachi Expo Center

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh is cutting a ribbon to inaugurate 7 Days Anti-Polio Campaign at Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh is cutting a ribbon to inaugurate 7 Days Anti-Polio Campaign at Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital.

Commissioner Amir Khattak cutting ribbon to inaugurate the Tehreek-e-Pakistan books and Photo exhibition in collaboration with Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust at Arts Council

Commissioner Amir Khattak cutting ribbon to inaugurate the Tehreek-e-Pakistan books and Photo exhibition in collaboration with Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust at Arts Council

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan cutting ribbob to inaugurate the Gilgit-Baltistan 1st Career Fest 2022 at High school No-01

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan cutting ribbob to inaugurate the Gilgit-Baltistan 1st Career Fest 2022 at High school No-01

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Turkish Ambassador H.E Mustafa Yurdakul cutting ribbon to inaugurate upgradation project of APP Urdu News Service.

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Turkish Ambassador H.E Mustafa Yurdakul cutting ribbon to inaugurate upgradation project of APP Urdu...

Federal Minster on Religious Affair Mufti Abdul Shakoor cutting the ribbon to inaugurate different projects during his visit at Matroka Wafaq Amlak Board.

Federal Minster on Religious Affair Mufti Abdul Shakoor cutting the ribbon to inaugurate different projects during his visit at Matroka Wafaq Amlak Board.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administering polio vaccine drops to children to officially inaugurate National Immunization Program for May 2022 to counter Polio in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administering polio vaccine drops to children to officially inaugurate National Immunization Program for May 2022 to counter Polio in Pakistan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Saeed Wazir offering prayers after unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the foundation stone of Police Petrol Pump Minawar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Saeed Wazir offering prayers after unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the foundation stone of Police Petrol Pump...