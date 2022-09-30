PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani cutting ribbon to inaugurate the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held Fri, 30 Sep 2022, 10:20 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP36-300922 KARACHI: September 30 - Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani cutting ribbon to inaugurate the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held. APP APP36-300922 KARACHI: APP37-300922 KARACHI: September 30 – Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani addressing during the 50th Pakistan lifestyle Furniture Expo exhibition at Karachi Expo Center a 3-days Mega Furniture Exhibition held. APP