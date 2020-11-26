Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augaistain addressing during the distribution... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augaistain addressing during the distribution of scholarship cheques among minority students at Saint Anthony School Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 6:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-261120 LAHORE: November 26 Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augaistain addressing during the distribution of scholarship cheques among minority students at Saint Anthony School. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP13-261120 ALSO READ Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augaistain distributing scholarship cheques among minority students at Saint Anthony School RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augaistain distributing scholarship cheques among minority students at Saint Anthony School LAHORE: September 18 Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Allam Augustine talking to media persons during his visit to blood... HYDERABAD: August 15 Minority youngsters holding a protest against Indian government and in favour of Kashmiri people outside Press Club. APP photo by...