Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augaistain addressing during the distribution of scholarship cheques among minority students at Saint Anthony School
APP13-261120 LAHORE: November 26  Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augaistain addressing during the distribution of scholarship cheques among minority students at Saint Anthony School. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
