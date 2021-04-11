Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro along with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro along with others cutting ribbon to inaugurate Koi Bhooka Na Soye program. Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 10:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-110421 FAISALABAD: April 11 - Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro along with others cutting ribbon to inaugurate Koi Bhooka Na Soye program. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP55-110421FAISALABAD: April 11 – Participants listening the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan during inauguration of “Koi Bhooka Na Soye program in Faisalabad. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem ALSO READ Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan cutting ribbon to inaugurate Mobile Sasta Bazaar organized by ICT and CDA at Sports Complex RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan cutting ribbon to inaugurate Mobile Sasta Bazaar organized by ICT and CDA at... CM inaugurates ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ progamme EMBASSY OF PAKISTAN, WASHINGTON DC ORGANIZED A VIRTUAL TOUR ON CONFLUENCE OF HISTORY, CULTURE & CUISINE: A VIRTUAL TOUR TO LAHORE