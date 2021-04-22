Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro addressing during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro addressing during a function to mark World Earth Day at D-Ground Park Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 8:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-220421 FAISALABAD: April 22 Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro addressing during a function to mark World Earth Day at D-Ground Park. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP23-220421FAISALABAD: April 22 Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro planting a sapling during a function to mark World Earth Day at D-Ground Park. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro along with others cutting ribbon to inaugurate Koi Bhooka Na Soye program. CM inaugurates ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ progamme Farrukh says various uplift projects for Faisalabad in the pipeline