Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro addressing during a function to mark World Earth Day at D-Ground Park
APP22-220421 FAISALABAD: April 22  Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro addressing during a function to mark World Earth Day at D-Ground Park. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP23-220421
FAISALABAD: April 22  Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro planting a sapling during a function to mark World Earth Day at D-Ground Park. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR