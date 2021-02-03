Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Health Minister Doctor Yasmeen Rashid witnessing the vaccination to a doctor... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Health Minister Doctor Yasmeen Rashid witnessing the vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 10:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP66-030221 LAHORE: February 03 - Provincial Health Minister Doctor Yasmeen Rashid witnessing the vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ COVID-19 vaccination drive to start today: Asad Umar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar witnessing vaccination to Dr. Faraz on the start of COVIC-19 vaccination