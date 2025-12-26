Saturday, December 27, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosProvincial Commissioner Justice (Retd) Hassan Feroze presenting a shield to Governor Sindh...
PhotosNational Photos

Provincial Commissioner Justice (Retd) Hassan Feroze presenting a shield to Governor Sindh and Chief Patron Kamran Khan Tessori on behalf of the institution.

APP48-261225 KARACHI: December 26 - Provincial Commissioner Justice (Retd) Hassan Feroze presenting a shield to Governor Sindh and Chief Patron Kamran Khan Tessori on behalf of the institution. APP/ABB
3
- Advertisement -
Provincial Commissioner Justice (Retd) Hassan Feroze presenting a shield to Governor Sindh and Chief Patron Kamran Khan Tessori on behalf of the institution.
APP48-261225
KARACHI: December 26 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan