Prof. Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI), the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), vowed to establish practices of good governance by enabling statutory bodies to conduct regular meetings and make decisions without interruption. In an exclusive interview with APP on Thursday, he highlighted the university's progress on multiple fronts, ranging from new initiatives to governance.