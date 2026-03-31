Prof Dr Huma Baqai addressing a seminar ” Conflict in The Middle East” organised by Karachi Council on Foreign Affairs at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum APP54-31-0326KARACHI Previous Post Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, arrives in Beijing, China on a one-day official visit. Upon arrival, he is being received by Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi Next Post Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, presents the gift on behalf of the Mayor of Houston to Sindh Governor, Muhammad Nehal Hashmi at Governor House