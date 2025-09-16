Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Principal Prof. Rozina Faheem along with students visiting a stall at the 2nd International Seerat Festival, Book Fair and Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition held at FG Home Economics College F-11/1.

APP21-160925 ISLAMABAD: September 16 - Principal Prof. Rozina Faheem along with students visiting a stall at the 2nd International Seerat Festival, Book Fair and Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition held at FG Home Economics College F-11/1. APP/SAK/TZD/FHA
ISLAMABAD: September 16 –
ISLAMABAD: September 16 – Students taking keen interest in book stalls at the 2nd International Seerat Festival, Book Fair and Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition held at FG Home Economics College F-11/1. APP/SAK/TZD/FHA
ISLAMABAD: September 16 – Students taking keen interest in calligraphy stalls at the 2nd International Seerat Festival, Book Fair and Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition held at FG Home Economics College F-11/1. APP/SAK/TZD/FHA
