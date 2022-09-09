PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Principal Madam Zeba Zahoor is distributing certificates among the art participants during Anti Corruption Awareness Activities Seminar at GOVT Allama Iqbal College for women. Fri, 9 Sep 2022, 7:44 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP54-090922 SIALKOT: September 09 –Principal Madam Zeba Zahoor is distributing certificates among the art participants during Anti Corruption Awareness Activities Seminar at GOVT Allama Iqbal College for women. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt. APP54-090922 SIALKOT: