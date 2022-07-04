Principal Government Associate Degree College Muslim Town Najma Anwer Addressing Participants of Dengue Awareness Seminar

APP05-040722 RAWALPINDI: July 04 -Principal Government Associate Degree College Muslim Town Najma Anwer Addressing Participants of Dengue Awareness Seminar. APP photo by Javed Qureshi
RAWALPINDI
APP06-040722 RAWALPINDI: July 04 -Principal Government Associate Degree College Muslim Town Najma Anwer along with Staff and Students participating Walk during Dengue Awareness Campain. APP photo by Javed Qureshi

Participants are showing keen interests in the exhibited pictures during the exhibition of young faculty "Missing Links at National College of Arts

Chairman Education Board Prof. Dr. Kausar Raees, Secretary Board Dr. Mohsin Abbas and Director Sports Ch. Mazhar Hussain distributing prize during Intercollegiate Boys and Girls Sports 2021-22 organized by Sargodha Board at Govt Girls Degree College Chandni Chowk

Chairman Education Board Prof. Dr. Kausar Raees, Secretary Board Dr. Mohsin Abbas and Director Sports Ch. Mazhar Hussain distributing prize during Intercollegiate Boys and Girls Sports 2021-22 organized by Sargodha Board at Govt Girls Degree College Chandni Chowk

Members of Fatimid foundation participants in a walk during world blood donor day outside press club

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing an awareness seminar regarding the Services Of The Federal Tax Ombudsman, at Aiwan-E-Sadr

PTIs workers are distributing food among the participants of the Azadi March in the Federal Capital

Acting Governor Balochistan, Jan Mohammad Jamali presenting shields to the participants of the seminar organized by Balochistan Think Tank Network at BUITEMS University

Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq addressing to the One-Day Consultative Workshop for Institutional Linkages and Awareness at Local Hotel

Principal College of Nursing Miss Aster Navin giving flower and gifts among the participants during a ceremony organized on the eve of World Nursing Day at Civil Hospital Quetta

Pakistan Trade Union Defense Campaign workers participants in rally to mark World Labour Day outside Press Club

A view of sewerage water accumulated at Naranwala Road may cause dengue spread in the area and needs attention to the concerned authority

Junior students participating in awareness of roza iftar party at RC school

