PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani is addressing the ceremony during departure of the first flight of pilgrims from the Provincial Capital at Allama Iqbal International Airport Sun, 21 May 2023, 5:38 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP12-210523 LAHORE: May 21 - Prime Minister's Coordinator for Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani is addressing the ceremony during departure of the first flight of pilgrims from the Provincial Capital at Allama Iqbal International Airport. APP/AMI/TZD/FHA APP12-210523 LAHORE: APP13-210523 LAHORE: May 21 – Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, seeing off the pilgrims departs for performing Hajj during first Hajj flight operation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. APP/AMI/TZD/FHA APP14-210523 LAHORE: May 21 – On the occasion of the departure ceremony of the first flight of pilgrims from the provincial capital to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister’s coordinator for religious affairs Shabir Ahmed Usmani is praying for the country’s stability at Allama Iqbal International Airport. APP/AMI/TZD/FHA APP15-210523 LAHORE: May 21 – Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani is talking to the media on the ceremony of the departure of the first flight of pilgrims from the provincial capital to Saudi Arabia at Allama Iqbal International Airport. APP/AMI/TZD/FHA Sponsored Ad