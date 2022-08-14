Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shares 75th Independence Day Cake with children of Sweet Home.

APP64-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shares 75th Independence Day Cake with children of Sweet Home. APP
APP59-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the children of Sweet Home while celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. APP
APP60-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the children of Sweet Home while celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with them. APP
APP61-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif serves children after cutting 75th Independence Day Cake with children of Sweet Home. APP
APP62-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with children of Sweet Home. APP
APP63-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacting with children of Sweet Home. APP

