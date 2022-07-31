PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening to the problems of flood affectees in Shambani Village during his visit of flood hit areas of Balochistan. Sun, 31 Jul 2022, 12:19 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP39-300722 JHAL MAGSI: July 30 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening to the problems of flood affectees in Shambani Village during his visit of flood hit areas of Balochistan. APP APP39-300722 JHAL MAGSI: APP40-300722 JHAL MAGSI: July 30 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening to the problems of flood affectees in Shambani Village during his visit of flood hit areas of Balochistan. APP Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening to the problems of flood affectees in Shambani Village District Jhal Magsi during his visit of flood hit areas of Balochistan. 30th July, 2022. APP42-300722 JHAL MAGSI: July 30 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening to the problems of flood affectees in Shambani Village during his visit of flood hit areas of Balochistan. APP APP43-300722 JHAL MAGSI: July 30 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening to the problems of flood affectees in Shambani Village during his visit of flood hit areas of Balochistan. APP APP43-300722 JHAL MAGSI: July 30 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening to the problems of flood affectees in Shambani Village during his visit of flood hit areas of Balochistan. APP APP45-300722 JHAL MAGSI: July 30 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening to the problems of flood affectees in Shambani Village during his visit of flood hit areas of Balochistan. APP