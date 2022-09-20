PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Jecinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand at the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA Tue, 20 Sep 2022, 7:25 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP53-200922 NEWYORK: September 20 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Jecinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand at the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA. APP APP53-200922 NEWYORK