Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Jecinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand at the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA

APP53-200922 NEWYORK: September 20 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Jecinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand at the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA. APP
APP53-200922 NEWYORK

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrives at UN HQs to attend the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq meeting with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM along with other MQM leaders at MQM Pakistan Bahadrabad Markaz

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing families of missing persons at MQM Pakistan Bahadrabad Markaz

MEPCO staffer busy in fixing electricity fault on the electric pole near the general bus stand

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting regards flood at National Flood Response and Coordination Centre

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with HM King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Malaysia and Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Deputy Prime Minister UK, Therese Coffey MP at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with David Cameron, former British Prime Minister at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Speaker of House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

