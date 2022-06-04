PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on resolving the issue related to load shedding and policy measures for energy conservation. Sat, 4 Jun 2022, 9:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP40-040622 LAHORE: June 04 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on resolving the issue related to load shedding and policy measures for energy conservation. APP Photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP40-040622 LAHORE: APP41-040622 LAHORE: June 04 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on resolving the issue related to load shedding and policy measures for energy conservation. APP Photo by Ashraf Chaudhry