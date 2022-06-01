PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at a dinner hosted by TOBB President Riffat Hisarciklioglu in PM’s Honour. Wed, 1 Jun 2022, 12:56 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP79-310522 ANKARA: May 31- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at a dinner hosted by TOBB President Riffat Hisarciklioglu in PM's Honour. APP APP79-310522 ANKARA: APP80-310522 ANKARA: May 31- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being briefed on indigenously developed Electric Vehicle by TOBB President Rifat Hisarciklioglu. APP APP81-310522 ANKARA: May 31- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif records his remarks in visitors’ book at TOBB. APP APP82-310522 ANKARA: May 31- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and TOBB President Rifat Hisarciklioglu shaking hands before the dinner hosted by TOBB President in the honour of Prime Minister. APP