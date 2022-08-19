Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the Distribution of Cash Transfer Launch Ceremony for the flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the Distribution of Cash Transfer Launch Ceremony for the flood victims
APP42-190822 ISLAMABAD: August 19 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the Distribution of Cash Transfer Launch Ceremony for the flood victims. APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the Distribution of Cash Transfer Launch Ceremony for the flood victims
APP42-190822 ISLAMABAD:
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the Distribution of Cash Transfer Launch Ceremony for the flood victims
APP43-190822 ISLAMABAD: August 19 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the Distribution of Cash Transfer Launch Ceremony for the flood victims. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR