Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb receives book from the Showbiz Persons during an event to celebrate Revival of Film Industry in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb receives book from the Showbiz Persons during an event to celebrate Revival of Film Industry in Pakistan
APP69-120823 LAHORE: August 12 - Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb receives book from the Showbiz Persons during an event to celebrate Revival of Film Industry in Pakistan. APP/MTF/ZID
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb receives book from the Showbiz Persons during an event to celebrate Revival of Film Industry in Pakistan
APP69-120823 LAHORE:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a group photo with the best performing Actors, Producers and Directors from Pakistan's Film Industry during an event to celebrate Revival of Film Industry in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a group photo with the best performing Actors, Producers and Directors from Pakistan’s Film Industry during an event to...

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb launches the Mobile App “Radio Pakistan Awaz Khazana” during an event to celebrate Revival of Film Industry in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb launches the Mobile App “Radio Pakistan Awaz Khazana” during an...

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique briefing on Insightful Interactive Discussion with the Media Personnel at local hotel

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique briefing on Insightful Interactive Discussion with the Media Personnel at local hotel

Federal Minister for Communication Mr. Asad Mehmood called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Communication Mr. Asad Mehmood called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over Health Card to Senior Actor Ayaz Khan at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over...

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over Health Card to Senior Actor Shahzad Raza at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over...

Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the artists, directors, and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony held at a local hotel...

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing to the artists, directors and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing to the artists, directors and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb in a meeting with Karachi Press Club Member Governing Body during her visit to Karachi Press Club

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb in a meeting with Karachi Press Club Member Governing Body during her visit to Karachi Press...

President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Sohaib Ahmed present traditional Ajrak to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb during her visit to Karachi Press Club

President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Sohaib Ahmed present traditional Ajrak to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb during her...

Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to media at Karachi Press Club

Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)

Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)