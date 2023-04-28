Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awarding trophies to the distinction holders at the graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

APP35-280423 RISALPUR: April 28 - Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awarding trophies to the distinction holders at the graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan. APP/ABB/MOS
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of cabinet committee on Energy

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force with the graduating officers at the graduation ceremony held at PAF Acedemy Asghar Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awarding trophies to the distinction holders at the Graduation Ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif awarding Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force witnessing the stunning aerobatics display performance by Team Sherdils at the Graduation Ceremony held at PAF Acedemy Asghar Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force witnessing the stunning aerobatics display performance by Team Sherdils at the Graduation Ceremony held at PAF Acedemy Asghar Khan

Former Member National Assembly Hanif Abbasi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

MNA Salahuddin Ayubi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Chairman Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Member of the National Assembly Ameer Haider Khan Hoti calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf presiding the National Assembly Session while Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the session of the National Assembly at Parliament House

