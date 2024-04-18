Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif witnesses singing of a letter of intent between Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif witnesses singing of a letter of intent between Prime Minister's Youth Programme and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
APP74-180424 ISLAMABAD: April 18 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif witnesses singing of a letter of intent between Prime Minister's Youth Programme and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund. APP/TZD/ABB
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif witnesses singing of a letter of intent between Prime Minister's Youth Programme and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
APP74-180424
ISLAMABAD: April 18 -.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services