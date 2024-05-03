Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the residence of PMLN leader and former MNA Saira Afzal Tarar and offers condolences over the demise of her father Afzal Hussain Tarar in Village Kolo Tarar, Hafizabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the residence of PMLN leader and former MNA Saira Afzal Tarar and offers condolences over the demise of her father Afzal Hussain Tarar in Village Kolo Tarar, Hafizabad
APP51-030524 HAFIZABAD: May 03 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the residence of PMLN leader and former MNA Saira Afzal Tarar and offers condolences over the demise of her father Afzal Hussain Tarar in Village Kolo Tarar, Hafizabad. APP/ABB
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the residence of PMLN leader and former MNA Saira Afzal Tarar and offers condolences over the demise of her father Afzal Hussain Tarar in Village Kolo Tarar, Hafizabad
APP51-030524
HAFIZABAD: May 03 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services