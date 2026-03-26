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Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Senator Sherry Rehman at her residence to offer his condolences over the sad demise of her daughter Marvi Malik.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Senator Sherry Rehman at her residence to offer his condolences over the sad demise of her daughter Marvi Malik.
APP33-260326
KARACHI: March 26 –
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Senator Sherry Rehman at her residence to offer his condolences over the sad demise of her daughter Marvi Malik.
APP34-260326
KARACHI: March 26 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Senator Sherry Rehman at her residence to offer his condolences over the sad demise of her daughter Marvi Malik. APP/FHA
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