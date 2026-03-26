Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Senator Sherry Rehman at her residence to offer his condolences over the sad demise of her daughter Marvi Malik. APP33-260326KARACHI: March 26 – APP34-260326KARACHI: March 26 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Senator Sherry Rehman at her residence to offer his condolences over the sad demise of her daughter Marvi Malik. APP/FHA Previous Post Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur at her residence in Karachi to congratulate her on wedding of her daughter. Next Post Istihkam-e-Pakistan Day to be observed nationwide on Friday; Ulema back state policies, urge Iran-Arab dialogue