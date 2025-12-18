Saturday, December 20, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils the plaque of inauguration of Iqbal Flyover/T-Chowk Flyover and Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor.

APP59-181225 ISLAMABAD: December 18 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils the plaque of inauguration of Iqbal Flyover/T-Chowk Flyover and Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor. APP/ABB
