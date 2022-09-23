PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif shakes hand with UN Secretary General, António Guterres ahead of their meeting at UN HQs on the sidelines of 77th session UN General Assembly. Fri, 23 Sep 2022, 12:39 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP71-220922 NEW YORK: September 22 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif shakes hand with UN Secretary General, António Guterres ahead of their meeting at UN HQs on the sidelines of 77th session UN General Assembly. APP APP71-220922 NEW YORK: