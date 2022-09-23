Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif shakes hand with UN Secretary General, António Guterres ahead of their meeting at UN HQs on the sidelines of 77th session UN General Assembly.

APP71-220922 NEW YORK: September 22 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif shakes hand with UN Secretary General, António Guterres ahead of their meeting at UN HQs on the sidelines of 77th session UN General Assembly. APP
Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif attends the photo exhibition titled ‘Floods in Pakistan: A Climate Carnage’ organized by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan at the UN on the sidelines of 77th session of UN General Assembly

Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 77th Session of UNGA.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Denmark counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing during 12th Ministerial Meeting of the United Nation Group of Friends (GOF) of Mediation on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

President of EU Commission Ursala Von Der Leyen calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UN General Assembly. He expressed sympathy for the flood victims and assured the PM of US commitment to stand with Pakistan at this difficult time

President World Bank Group, Mr. David Malpass calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of United Nations General Assembly

President World Bank Group, Mr. David Malpass calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of 77th session of United Nations General Assembly.

Ms. Karistalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF, calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

John Kerry, Special Envoy of the USA for Climate Change calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram receiving Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at JFK International Airport

