Wednesday, December 3, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Nurgojo...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov
APP60-031225 ISLAMABAD: December 03 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov. APP/TZD/ABB
3
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov
APP60-031225
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan