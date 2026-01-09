Friday, January 9, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives briefing regarding development projects across Balochistan
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives briefing regarding development projects across Balochistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives briefing regarding development projects across Balochistan
APP57-080126 QUETTA: January 08 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives briefing regarding development projects across Balochistan. APP/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives briefing regarding development projects across Balochistan
APP57-080126
QUETTA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan