Saturday, August 23, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presents honorary shields to the key members...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presents honorary shields to the key members of Prime Minister’s initiative of capacity building of 1000 agricultural graduates in China.

APP54-220825 ISLAMABAD: August 22 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presents honorary shields to the key members of Prime Minister's initiative of capacity building of 1000 agricultural graduates in China. APP/ABB/FHA
12
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presents honorary shields to the key members of Prime Minister's initiative of capacity building of 1000 agricultural graduates in China.
APP54-220825
ISLAMABAD: August 22 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan