Thursday, February 5, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presenting the Certificate of Honorary Professorship of...
PhotosNational Photos

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presenting the Certificate of Honorary Professorship of NUST to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

APP93-050226 ISLAMABAD: February 05 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presenting the Certificate of Honorary Professorship of NUST to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. APP/ABB
2
- Advertisement -
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presenting the Certificate of Honorary Professorship of NUST to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
APP93-050226
ISLAMABAD: February 05 – 
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presenting the Certificate of Honorary Professorship of NUST to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
APP94-050226
ISLAMABAD: February 05 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Presenting the Honorary Degree of Doctorate to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev conferred upon him by NUST. APP/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan