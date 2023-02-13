PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci over the loss of life and property in the recent earthquake in Turkiye, during his visit to the Embassy of Turkiye Mon, 13 Feb 2023, 10:03 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP39-130223 ISLAMABAD: February 13 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci over the loss of life and property in the recent earthquake in Turkiye, during his visit to the Embassy of Turkiye. APP/FHA/MOS APP39-130223 ISLAMABAD