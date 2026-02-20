Friday, February 20, 2026
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of Board of Peace.

APP14-200226 WASHINGTON: February 20 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of Board of Peace. APP/MAF/FHA
WASHINGTON: February 20 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of Board of Peace.
